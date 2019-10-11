PRES. TRUMP VISIT: Here’s what you need to know

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the Saturday election looming, Pres. Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles Friday campaigning on behalf of the Republican candidates for Louisiana governor.
Incumbent John Bel Edwards will also be campaigning in Lake Charles Friday - at 1:30 p.m. at SOWELA.
KPLC will livestream both speeches. Click HERE for more on how to watch the livestream.
- The rally begins at 7 p.m., but doors open at 4 p.m.
- Tickets are still available to reserve HERE.
- Having a ticket doesn’t guarantee entry. Organizers recommend getting to Civic Center as early as possible because entrance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
- Security screening will be similar to what one would experience going through airport security.
• Aerosols
• Alcoholic beverages
• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
• Balloons
• Balls
• Banners, signs, placards
• Chairs
• Coolers
• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
• Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
• Glass, thermal and metal containers
• Guns and other firearms
• Laser lights and laser pointers
• Mace and/or pepper spray
• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
• Packages
• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
• Spray containers
• Structures
• Supports for signs/placards
• Tripods
• Umbrellas
• Appliances i.e. toasters
• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.
