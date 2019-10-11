Police: Abducted N.C. girl found 'alive and well’; suspect still at large

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBF) – Greensboro police announced Thursday night that a 3-year-old girl who was the center of an Amber Alert has been found alive and well.
Ahlora Ashanti-Sample Lindiment was taken from a playground on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro on Wednesday. An Amber Alert was issued shortly thereafter.
Police said in a news conference that they received a tip call from a woman stating that she was at Words of Faith Christian Center and located a small child that she believed to be Ahlora. Officers responded and took the child to a local hospital.
Family members identified the little girl as Ahlora and she was reunited with her family and appears to be in good health.
The woman accused of taking the little girl is still at large. Police are hoping to find her and figure out a motive behind the incident. They also said they don’t want a similar situation to happen.
Police believe that she was taken by a 20-year-old black female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weight 135 pounds. Greensboro police released new surveillance pictures of a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222, or call 911 or *HP.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.