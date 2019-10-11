Mayor canvasses neighborhood to encourage people to vote against St. George incorporation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday’s election could carry serious consequences for the City of Baton Rouge. Those for and against the proposed City of St. George kicked their efforts into overdrive Thursday, Oct. 10. WAFB found that many voters are still undecided.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome spent the morning making an eleventh hour push to save her city.
“We’re a great city, we’re the Capital City,” she said.
Broome spent her day talking to neighbors and knocking on doors in the Wimbledon neighborhood off Perkins Road. She’s leaving behind flyers that warn of higher taxes if the City of St. George is approved by voters. What she found is that many folks still don’t know how they’ll vote.
“It’s hard to make up your mind at this point,” said one resident.
“I don’t know what’s really going on, ya know?” said another.
“I have a lot of neighbors that are indecisive and scared. They just don’t know what to do," said another resident.
Leaders of the proposed city say they can run St. George without raising taxes. In reality, there’s no way for anyone to know for sure. The school system is the other big issue. There are different sets of facts there too.
“If your children go to schools like Baton Rouge High and FLAIM, they will not be able to go to those schools,” Broome said. It should be noted this would only be the case should incorporation pass.
RELATED VIDEOS:
- Political analyst predicts St. George will incorporate
- Early voting records show 23 percent of voters in St. George area have already voted
- Potential pension debt settled for St. George if incorporation passes, but questions about budget remain
- Both sides of proposed St. George incorporation make final push at forum
- Heavy hitters weigh in on the proposed city of St. George as new anti-incorporation ad airs
“Any high school student from the St. George area or out of the area attending school in St. George gets to finish their high school career at the school of their choice,” said Andrew Murrell, a proponent of St. George.
Murrell does admit that option only applies to high schools, not elementary and middle schools. Regardless, a vote on a St. George school system is a separate issue not on Saturday’s ballot.
Both sides say these last few days are crucial.
“We’ve got to work up until the polls close to get out accurate, verifiable information,” said Broome.
“Early voting was high, which we assume bodes well for us. At the same time, we know we’ve got to get our people, our citizens out to the ballot on Saturday,” Murrell said.
One thing is for certain though.
“The outcome either way should change the parish materially,” said a resident.
Remember, only people who live in the proposed area of St. George can vote on the issue. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.