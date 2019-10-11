Man removed ankle monitor before allegedly killing ex-girlfriend; no answers from those tasked with tracking him

“If someone removes the device on their own, which happens, you would think that there is a mechanism that’s built into that device that if it’s cut, that’s the only way you can take it off from my understanding, if it’s cut off, the device would signal some alert and then a supervisor would be alerted that the device was taken off or that it’s not where it’s supposed to be,” Moore said. “In this case, it was limited to a certain area that he was supposed to be within at certain times, so that should send off some type of alert.”