Man removed ankle monitor before allegedly killing ex-girlfriend; no answers from those tasked with tracking him

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - The company tasked with keeping track of Terrell Anthony remains mum after Anthony reportedly removed his GPS ankle tracking device.
Anthony is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Clark, in Livingston Parish on Monday, Oct. 7.
At the time, he was out of jail on a $300,000 bond for a separate second degree murder charge. Upon his release, a judge ordered Anthony to remain under house arrest and be under 24-hour supervision by Home Bound Monitoring.
According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, when Anthony was arrested, he did not have the GPS tracking device and had not worn it in nine days.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore says as soon as the tracker was removed, the company monitoring him should have been alerted and should have contacted the courts.
“If someone removes the device on their own, which happens, you would think that there is a mechanism that’s built into that device that if it’s cut, that’s the only way you can take it off from my understanding, if it’s cut off, the device would signal some alert and then a supervisor would be alerted that the device was taken off or that it’s not where it’s supposed to be,” Moore said. “In this case, it was limited to a certain area that he was supposed to be within at certain times, so that should send off some type of alert.”
Moore says the company does not have any legal obligation to immediately report Anthony missing, however, that’s the expectation of the courts.
“That’s why you want to have people monitored by a private monitoring company because you want to know how they’re doing,” Moore said. “Are they complying? Are they not complying? Do we have problems? Do we need to change the bond or the different conditions so the only way we know someone is compliant or not is through receiving feedback one way or the other?”
Moore says Anthony’s bond is in the process of being revoked for the previous second degree murder case. He’s currently being held without bond for his current case.
