HUD gives the go-ahead for La. to begin issuing duplication of benefits checks

“This new guidance means relief for nearly 2,000 Louisiana homeowners who previously were prevented from accessing assistance from the Restore program because of the SBA duplication of benefits problem, and today that is no longer the case,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “While it is not everything we asked for, it will provide much needed help to our citizens who have been burdened by those loans, and we are thankful to our congressional delegation and HUD for their work in addressing this issue. Pat Forbes and his team with the Office of Community Development will continue working with officials from HUD in submitting the additional information requested in order to help even more of our people continue to rebuild and move forward.”