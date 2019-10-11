Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of President Trump’s visit to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will be holding a news conference at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lakes Charles at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
Edwards is expected to discuss Louisiana’s economy during the event.
The news conference will be held just hours before President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. at a Republican rally in Lake Charles.
President Trump’s visit comes just one day before Louisiana voters go to the polls to decide to the governor’s race.
According to the governor’s office, Louisiana has attracted $41.5 billion in new capital investment since Edwards took office.
Job growth and the state’s economy have been important topics among voters in this election cycle.
