FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front rolling through Friday evening

Get set for a cool Saturday morning wake-up, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for many WAFB communities under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the morning and into midday, slowly giving way to an afternoon sun/cloud mix with highs around 70° to the lower 70s for most of the WAFB region. Continued slow thinning of the clouds should take us to partly cloudy skies before sunset, with temperatures falling through the 60s during the evening. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night in Baton Rouge for the Jaguars on The Bluff and the Tigers in Death Valley.