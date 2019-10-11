FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front rolling through Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cool front will roll through the viewing area Friday afternoon and evening, bringing scattered showers and a few storms as it marches east. Most, if not all, of the rain should be out of the WAFB region by midnight or soon after, with temperatures falling steadily as continental air from the north filters into the area on the heels of the front.
Get set for a cool Saturday morning wake-up, with sunrise temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for many WAFB communities under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will linger through the morning and into midday, slowly giving way to an afternoon sun/cloud mix with highs around 70° to the lower 70s for most of the WAFB region. Continued slow thinning of the clouds should take us to partly cloudy skies before sunset, with temperatures falling through the 60s during the evening. It will be comfortably cool Saturday night in Baton Rouge for the Jaguars on The Bluff and the Tigers in Death Valley.
Unfortunately, the cool front will stall in the coastal waters and begin to back northward Sunday as a warm front. Sunday highs will get near 80° for many WAFB neighborhoods and the Storm Team is adding isolated showers to the Sunday afternoon weather picture.
The forecast for Monday through Wednesday is a messy one for the viewing area, with scattered to likely rains posted all three days.
Our next cool front should slip through Wednesday, but it won’t deliver the kind of dry-out and run of crisp fall days that we would hope for. For the time being, the Storm Team is posting isolated rains for the Thursday forecast, with scattered to likely rains returning Friday and the following weekend (Oct. 18 through 20).
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has now upgraded a nor’easter off the Atlantic coast to Sub-Tropical Storm Melissa, the 13th named storm of the 2019 season. Fortunately, the official NHC forecast for Melissa, as well as all of the model guidance, takes it to the east-northeast and away from any landfall threats.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.