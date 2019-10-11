FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool front rolling through Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few areas of rain, along with light patchy fog, may impact your morning commute – be aware and drive safely.
Showers are not widespread – at least not yet – but it would indeed, be a good idea to keep your umbrella nearby, especially later today. Overall, rain coverage stands at 30% - 40% until Noon, then increasing to 60% - 70% mid/late afternoon – isolated thunderstorms are also quite possible.
One more day with a high topping out in the upper 80°s before significantly cooler air moves in over the weekend. Tonight, scattered rain continues, cooler – a low in the upper 50°s; tomorrow, isolated showers linger during the early morning hours, clear and MUCH cooler – a high only reaching the LOWER 70°s.
