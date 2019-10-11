ELECTION DAY 2019: What you need to know before heading to the polls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 and voters around the state will be casting their votes on several important topics.
The big-ticket item on the ballot is the race for Louisiana’s governor.
The three major candidates, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and business Eddie Rispone have debated a number of times leading up to Election Day.
Results of an exclusive Gray TV gubernatorial poll released on Monday, Oct. 7 indicate Edwards comfortably leads his two chief Republican opponents.
President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles the day before Election Day to campaign for both Abraham and Rispone.
City-parish officials and people living within East Baton Rouge Parish will be keeping a close eye on the vote to incorporate the proposed city of St. George. The battle over what could become the parish’s fifth and largest municipality began in 2015 as a way to improve school districts in the area.
Nearly 25% of voters within the proposed city limits cast their ballots during early voting, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome hit the streets campaigning against the incorporation.
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot Saturday, including a special tax exemption and funding for three schools in Baton Rouge.
Long-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres is up against Rene Thibodeaux. Torres is seeking his fourth re-election.
Metro Council members approved changes for voting precincts earlier this year. If you’re a voter living in EBR, your polling location may have changed.
WAFB will air election results in real-time on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.
