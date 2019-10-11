ELECTION DAY 2019: What you need to know before heading to the polls

By Mykal Vincent | October 11, 2019 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 8:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 and voters around the state will be casting their votes on several important topics.

The big-ticket item on the ballot is the race for Louisiana’s governor.

The three major candidates, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and business Eddie Rispone have debated a number of times leading up to Election Day.

Results of an exclusive Gray TV gubernatorial poll released on Monday, Oct. 7 indicate Edwards comfortably leads his two chief Republican opponents.

President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles the day before Election Day to campaign for both Abraham and Rispone.

THE FINAL DEBATE: Candidates quarrel during final debate as election day draws near

City-parish officials and people living within East Baton Rouge Parish will be keeping a close eye on the vote to incorporate the proposed city of St. George. The battle over what could become the parish’s fifth and largest municipality began in 2015 as a way to improve school districts in the area.

Nearly 25% of voters within the proposed city limits cast their ballots during early voting, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome hit the streets campaigning against the incorporation.

Long-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres is up against Rene Thibodeaux. Torres is seeking his fourth re-election.

Metro Council members approved changes for voting precincts earlier this year. If you’re a voter living in EBR, your polling location may have changed.

WAFB will air election results in real-time on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

