Couple wanted for allegedly stealing $800+ worth of groceries from Rouses in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A man and a woman are wanted for allegedly stealing more than $800 worth of groceries from the Rouses in Gonzales.
Officials with the Gonzales Police Department say on Wednesday, Oct. 9 around 9:30 p.m., the two entered Rouses and collected more than $800 worth of groceries. While the woman was checking out, police say the man walked out of the store with the majority of the stolen groceries, making no attempt to pay for them.
Police go on to say the woman asked a cashier if she could add a pack of cigarettes, and when the cashier left, the woman also fled the store without paying for her items. This same couple is accused in a similar incident at a Dollar General in Gonzales that happened Tuesday, Oct. 1, police say.
Anyone with information about the couple is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
