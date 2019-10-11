Bobby Kennedy Jr. speaks in Baton Rouge about importance of Atchafalaya Basin

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge had a big name in town Thursday night: Bobby Kennedy Jr.
He spoke at an event Thursday, Oct. 10 to recognize the anniversary of a group called the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper. The group works to help protect the basin and keep Baton Rouge safe from Mississippi River flooding. Kennedy says the basin is very important for a couple of reasons.
“The Atchafalaya is the largest marsh in North America. It’s the principle staging ground for the migrations of subtropical birds from worblers to hummingbirds, for our ducks before they make the flight to Latin America,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy says if the Atchafalaya Basin goes, hundreds of species of birds will be threatened.
