WANTED: Two accused of theft at shoe store

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently looking for two men accused of stealing merchandise at a shoe store.
Officials with LSUPD say on Tuesday, Oct. 1, two males committed theft at Private Stock Sneakers & Apparel Boutique, located in the 3600 block of Nicholson Drive not far from LSU’s campus.
Anyone who recognizes the two or has information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or LSUPD at 225-578-3231. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
