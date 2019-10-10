Throwback Thursday: 10/10/2019

Here are some videos from years past that were put together by the 9Sports team. Enjoy.
VIDEO 1: The 1992-1993 LSU basketball team was in a rebuilding year after losing some big name stars. Before the season got underway, head coach Dale Brown expressed how much he liked the players assembled on that particular team.
VIDEO 2: Former LSU star pitcher Ben McDonald of Denham Springs was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1989 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on September 6. Donna Britt interviewed McDonald’s parents about being in the big leagues. She even traveled to Baltimore to talk to McDonald and get reaction from the fans. While in Baltimore, Britt received a two-hour tour of Camden Yards by the late Frank Robinson, a National Baseball Hall of Famer.
VIDEO 3: Stacy Smith of Albany and Kevin Batiste of Catholic are featured in this preview of the 1992 high school all-star basketball games at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
VIDEO 4: In the past, the Louisiana School for the Deaf (LSD) played 11-man football and went against all types of teams. In this game, the War Eagles are taking on the Southern Lab Kittens. These days, LSD only faces other hearing-impaired schools.
VIDEO 5: Baker running back Chris Beverly was a Sportsline Player of the Week after his performance against Thibodaux.
VIDEO 6: Donaldsonville running back Lionel Nicholas, known as “Night Train,” was a Sportsline Player of the Week because of what he did against Capitol.
VIDEO 7: Former New York Yankees pitcher Ron Guidry of Lafayette, known as “Louisiana Lightning,” threw out the first pitch for the World Games in Ascension Parish. The event was organized by Wade Simoneaux, who was coaching a Louisiana all-star team in Ascension at the time. Simoneaux was a head coach at Ascension Catholic, Episcopal, Louisiana Tech, and is currently at West Monroe.
VIDEO 8: District 9-2A is highlighted in 1992. The district features Episcopal, Pointe Coupee Central, Northeast, and U-High. We were allowed to put microphones on players sometimes, so there are some great sounds from collisions.
VIDEO 9: Former LSU quarterback Mickey Guidry, who was the backup to Todd Hodson, continued his career in the Arena Football League. Guidry played two seasons for the New Orleans Night.
