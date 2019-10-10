Throwback Thursday: 10/10/2019

VIDEO 2: Former LSU star pitcher Ben McDonald of Denham Springs was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 1989 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut on September 6. Donna Britt interviewed McDonald’s parents about being in the big leagues. She even traveled to Baltimore to talk to McDonald and get reaction from the fans. While in Baltimore, Britt received a two-hour tour of Camden Yards by the late Frank Robinson, a National Baseball Hall of Famer.