Teddy Bridgewater open to Saints fans joining him for a future bike ride to the Dome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After the Saints victory over the Bucs, Teddy Bridgewater was asked how he was going to celebrate the big win. Low-key Bridgewater said a ride on his new beach cruiser bike with some music on was how he would unwind leaving the Dome.
Well, New Orleans is a bike-friendly city, so Saints fans want to join Teddy on his journey to the Dome on a future Sunday. Bridgewater says sure, why not.
“I had no idea that it was a big deal, but if anyone wants to ride a bike with me, I am open to it. I enjoy my little ride to the stadium in front of the stadium and it has been a peaceful ride. I’m open to people riding with me though,” said Bridgewater/
Bridgewater was also asked if there is any worry of the city’s notorious potholes ruining his ride.
"I’m more so worried about my car than my bike (laughter), but I’m not worried at all.”
The Saints have two road games in a row, so Who-Dats will have to wait until October 27th against the Cardinals to join Teddy.
