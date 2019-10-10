Study: Climate change threatens two-thirds of North American birds

Study: Climate change threatens two-thirds of North American birds
FILE - This April 14, 2019 file photo shows a western meadowlark in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge in Commerce City, Colo. According to a study released on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, North America’s skies are lonelier and quieter as nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air than in 1970. Some of the most common and recognizable birds are taking the biggest hits, even though they are not near disappearing yet. The population of eastern meadowlarks has shriveled by more than three-quarters with the western meadowlark nearly as hard hit. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Mykal Vincent | October 10, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new study says a warming planet imperils birds across the country.

The study, done by the National Audubon Society, says if global warming causes temperatures to rise 3°C (37.4°F), birds like orioles, eagles, and gulls will become vulnerable.

The warmer temps will force birds to relocate to find favorable homes, and scientists say they may not survive.

Read the full report here.

The research cites a report that says the United States and Canada have lost 2.9 billion birds in the last 50 years.

Scientists say stabilizing carbon emissions could save nearly 150 species that would be vulnerable to extinction from climate change.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.