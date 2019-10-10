Study: Climate change threatens two-thirds of North American birds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new study says a warming planet imperils birds across the country.
The study, done by the National Audubon Society, says if global warming causes temperatures to rise 3°C (37.4°F), birds like orioles, eagles, and gulls will become vulnerable.
The warmer temps will force birds to relocate to find favorable homes, and scientists say they may not survive.
The research cites a report that says the United States and Canada have lost 2.9 billion birds in the last 50 years.
Scientists say stabilizing carbon emissions could save nearly 150 species that would be vulnerable to extinction from climate change.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.