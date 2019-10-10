Sportsline Players of the Week: Catholic QB Jackson Thomas and Catholic WR Jalen Toaston (Week 5)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An instant classic was played in Lafayette last Friday between Catholic High and St. Thomas More.
The Bears not only won the contest in a shootout but a couple of them also claimed our Sportsline Players of the Week honors. Senior quarterback Jackson Thomas and his fellow senior wide receiver Jalen Toaston put up video game-like numbers in the 52-49 last-second triumph.
Thomas completed a school-record 15 straight passes. His final stat line was 24-of-31 for 372 yards and five touchdowns. Toaston caught six passes for 162 yards and three of those scores. The Bears turned to these senior leaders in the passing game after pounding the ball on the ground the previous week against Edna Karr.
“We’ve known all year leading up to this year that those were two kids that could be dynamic playmakers for us and it just so happened in that game that their number was called,” said head coach Gabe Fertitta.
“It was an exciting game; good for a QB," Thomas explained. “Throw the ball around a good bit. Lots of passing in the game. I feel accomplished that I’ve completed that but we just have to keep working.”
“Since eighth grade year, me and him would be constantly throwing the ball after practice and sometimes after the game and started growing and growing and started progressing to getting more connection together,” Toaston added. "I think now that we’ve been playing high school ball, we’ve gotten better what we do technique-wise and it’s carried over. As you’ve seen in the game, it carried over and we had that bond and shared connection.”
