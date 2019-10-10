Spicy Three-Meat Panini

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This panini is created with a meatloaf that incorporates three types of meat, so it is not only unique, but garners conversation around the table. Try making this meatloaf panini for your next football party! I guarantee you that your guests won’t leave without asking for the recipe.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground alligator meat
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup thinly sliced green onions
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
¼ cup diced garlic
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
¼ cup chopped fresh basil
3 eggs
⅓ cup heavy whipping cream
salt and cracked black pepper to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
½ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
2 cups marinara or pasta sauce, divided
1 loaf of sliced Ciabatta or French bread
8 slices provolone cheese
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a large mixing bowl, combine ground alligator, beef, pork, onions, celery, green onions, bell pepper, diced garlic, parsley, and basil. Using your hands, mix ingredients until all seasonings are well blended.
Add eggs, whipping cream, salt, pepper, hot sauce, and bread crumbs. Mix well and mold into a loaf. Place loaf in a casserole dish with sides high enough to hold juices. NOTE: Meatloaf should not touch sides of dish.
Top with 1 cup pasta sauce and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and pepper. Bake uncovered 1–1½ hours or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.
Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Heat grill according to manufacturing instructions.
Cut meatloaf into 1-inch thick slices. Place 1 meatloaf slice on a slice of bread and top with cheese and a spoon or two of remaining pasta sauce. Cover with a top slice of bread. Place on grill or panini press and heat thoroughly.
Serve with your favorite chips. Meatloaf slices may also be served with cooked pasta.
