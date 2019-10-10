3 National Championship QBs to serve as LSU’s guest captains for Florida game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three quarterbacks who won national championships for LSU will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Matt Mauck, Warren Rabb, and Matt Flynn will serve as guest captains for the fifth-ranked Tigers as they take on the seventh-ranked Florida Gators in front of a sold-out crowd.
LSU football won National Championships in 1958 with Warren Rabb, 2003 with Matt Mauck, and 2007 with Matt Flynn.
All three quarterbacks will be honored on the field before the game at the 27-minute mark on the clock.
Rabb led LSU to a perfect 11-0 record and the school’s first national title with a win over Clemson in 1958.
Mauck led LSU to a 13-1 mark and a win over Oklahoma to win the 2003 national title.
Four years later, Matt Flynn directed LSU to a 12-2 mark and a win over Ohio State to claim the 2007 national title.
This will be the first time all three of LSU’s national championship quarterbacks will be together as guest captains in Tiger Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The game will be televised on ESPN.
