1 of 3 men charged in 2018 beating death of teenager found guilty

MAUREPAS, LA (WAFB) - One of three men accused in the beating death of a teenage girl has been found guilty by a Livingston Parish jury.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, John Cowart, 36, of Maurepas, was found guilty as charged of second degree murder in connection with the death of Emily Rodgers, 19. The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will be held Nov. 18, the district attorney’s office says.
According to autopsy results, Rodgers, who was from Ponchatoula, died from blunt force injuries.
"This is very devastating for the Maurepas community and to our parish. I am grateful that we were able to make the proper arrests. We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Emily Rodgers' death. We feel that we have a strong case for prosecution to give this family some peace. The family and loved ones of Emily Rodgers are in our thoughts and prayers," said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Three men were arrested in connection with the case.
LPSO reports John Cowart, Justin Scivicque, and Derek Williford, were taken into custody after Rodgers’ body was found Feb. 13, 2018. Cowart was found guilty of killing Rodgers, the other two men are accused of helping cover it up.
Cowart was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of second degree murder and obstruction of justice. Scivicque is charged with principal to second degree murder. Williford is facing charges of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Ard says his deputies initially started investigating the case after Rodgers was reported missing Feb. 9, 2018. He added as detectives began looking into it, “foul play was immediately suspected because of conflicting stories from those close to the investigation.”
“This was a nonstop, 48-hour type deal once we realized this is not just a missing person, this is not just a runaway,” Ard said.
According to Ard, investigators learned Rodgers had been living in the Maurepas area and that some people knew more about what happened to her than they were telling detectives. "When you question this one, you go over there, this one contradicts this one's story," he said.
Ard stated a witness was able to give detectives details about the final hours of the young woman's life and led them to the location of her body, which was discovered in a wooded area off Catfish Landing Road in Maurepas.
