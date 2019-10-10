Lyft drivers will have their own pickup zone at Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passengers traveling through the Baton Rouge airport will have a new way to get transportation to and from the terminals.
A new agreement between the airport and rideshare service provider Lyft designates a terminal-front pickup zone to relieve congestion for drivers dropping off or picking up passengers.
The new area will be easily visible and accessible at the front of the terminal.
Lyft drivers will be able to wait for calls in the newly-constructed cell lot, which will serve as a staging area for rideshare operators and people waiting for arriving passengers.
Lyft will pay the airport $3 pickup fee as part of their agreement.
