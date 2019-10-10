Lockdown lifted at Dutchtown High School after 911 call; no threat found

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A temporary lockdown has been lifted at Dutchtown High School, the Ascension Parish School System tells WAFB.
School officials say the lockdown happened out an “abundance of caution.” Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office were at the school to secure the school and assist school officials.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WAFB “no gun was ever found” on campus.
The following is a message from School Principal Carli Francois to parents of Dutchtown High students:
"Dear Griffin Families,
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a potential threat call. Out of an abundance of caution, we went into lockdown. Law enforcement is on campus, and we are all safe
Please understand, as with any lockdown situation, no one is allowed on or off-campus. We look forward to returning back to a normal school day shortly.
Sincerely,
Carli Francois
Principal."
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre issued the following statement on the lockdown:
“At approximately 12:11 this afternoon we received a 911 call regarding a potential threat at Dutchtown High School. The school immediately went into lockdown and deputies began to investigate the potential threat.
At approximately 1:05 pm the lockdown was lifted and no threat was found to be credible."
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
