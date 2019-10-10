Jambalaya Jam kicks off busy Baton Rouge weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sample jambalaya to your heart’s content, listen to live music, and buckle up for a busy weekend for downtown Baton Rouge.
The 32nd annual Jambalaya Jam will be held at the North Boulevard Town Square from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.
The event is free to attend, however, if you wish to sample jambalaya from 50 competing teams, you’ll need to purchase a ticket. Tickets start at $10. VIP tickets include catered food and drinks for $50. For more information on tickets and how to purchase, click here.
The event is sponsored by Shell and benefits the Capital Area United Way.
Click here for event area map and teams. The Mixed Nuts will be performing live at 5 p.m.
Live After 5 will keep the party rolling Friday afternoon.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town Saturday for the LSU Tigers’ top-10 matchup against the Florida Gators. Saturday is also Election Day, where voters will choose the next governor of Louisiana.
