FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When we’ll get our next cool front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Once again, you’ll notice a bit more humidity this morning as temperatures start out in the lower 70°s – now at least 10 degrees warmer than an early start should be this time of year.
Upper 80°s yesterday, that’s where we’ll end up later this afternoon, as well – add a little more in the way of scattered activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; a 30% - 40% coverage during the afternoon into the early evening.
Overnight, expect a few lingering showers, a low of 72°; tomorrow, increasing rain coverage – perhaps a few storms – a 50% to 60% coverage and one more day of daytime highs in the upper 80°s before we cool down significantly over the weekend.
