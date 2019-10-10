FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool front rolling through Friday

Forecast model consensus suggests we could still have a couple of showers over the southeastern parishes for Saturday’s daybreak, with clouds lingering into the mid to late morning, but cooler air will be moving in overnight with a Saturday morning sunrise in the upper 50s for the Red Stick. It looks like there will be partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with less humidity and highs in the low 70s. Tailgaters on The Bluff and around Death Valley will be very pleased!