FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool front rolling through Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds and scattered rains were the weather story Thursday afternoon. Rains will taper off into the evening and overnight, but the WAFB region could still see spotty to isolated showers through the night and into Friday morning. In addition to a couple of showers for Friday’s daybreak, be ready for patchy fog for the morning drive, with a muggy morning start in the low 70s around metro Baton Rouge.
A cool front rolling through the state during the day will mean rain likely Friday afternoon, with those rains extending into Friday evening. Highs Friday will reach the mid and upper 80s ahead of the front, with rain chances running at 60% to 70% or more for the day.
Forecast model consensus suggests we could still have a couple of showers over the southeastern parishes for Saturday’s daybreak, with clouds lingering into the mid to late morning, but cooler air will be moving in overnight with a Saturday morning sunrise in the upper 50s for the Red Stick. It looks like there will be partly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon with less humidity and highs in the low 70s. Tailgaters on The Bluff and around Death Valley will be very pleased!
Don’t forget, Saturday is Election Day, so be sure to get out and exercise your right to vote.
The First Alert Forecast is a mostly dry one Sunday, with a morning start in the upper 50s and an afternoon high in the upper 70s to near 80°. Set rain chances Sunday at 10% to 20% for the afternoon. The weather becomes even more unsettled from Monday through Wednesday, with scattered to likely rains all three days as we await the next cool front around mid-week.
Skies should clear Thursday, Oct. 17, but the forecast for Friday and the following weekend (Oct. 18 through 20) now calls for isolated to scattered rains each day.
