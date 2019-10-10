ESPN College GameDay begins constructing set on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN’s pregame show College Gameday will be broadcasting live from LSU’s campus for the Tigers’ top-10 matchup against the undefeated Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 12.
On Thursday, crews began erecting the set in the quad in front of LSU’s Middleton Library.
GameDay will air on ESPN from 8 to 11 a.m.
This will be the second time this season LSU will be featured on the show. GameDay also broadcast from the Tigers’ road win against Texas on Sept. 7.
The last time GameDay was in the bayou state, the Tigers lost to Alabama 29-0 last season.
Baton Rouge will be College GameDay’s ninth stop of the 2019 season. Thus far, the show has been to Orlando, Clemson, Arlington, Austin, Ames, Athens, Lincoln, and Gainesville.
Saturday night’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. ESPN will broadcast the game.
