Driver crashes into newly finished hair salon in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a car crashed through the front of a newly finished hair salon in Prairieville Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Graffiti Hair Studio on Highway 73. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, and that the case has been handed over to LSP for further investigation.
The salon posted photos on Facebook Thursday afternoon, saying those who had appointments at the salon will have to travel to Baton Rouge to visit their stylists.
