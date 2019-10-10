CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of breaking into house, trying to burn it down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is in need of the public’s help to find a man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and trying to burn it down.
Police say Ajani London, 22, is wanted on charges of aggravated arson, terrorizing, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, and criminal damage to property. Investigators say London broke into a home, then damaged furniture inside and set clothes on fire in the kitchen. The fire was put out by a neighbor, police say.
London is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on London’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with info can also submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the P3 Tips app.
