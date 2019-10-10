Be wary of ticket scams ahead of LSU/UF matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are urging people still searching for LSU football tickets to be careful not to fall victim to popular scams.
Fans should beware of counterfeit tickets which are common for major sporting events such as Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Gators. Fans should only purchase tickets from family or close personal friends or through StubHub, which is the official marketplace of LSU Athletics. Tickets can also be authenticated by taking them to the LSU Ticket Office.
LSU is advising fans to arrive early for the Tigers’ matchup against the Gators as officials are expecting one of the largest game day crowds on campus.
Parking lots open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Day of game parking for purchase is available on a first-come, first-serve basis on the east side of campus. There are many free lots available on the south side of campus – Old Front Nine, Lot 413, Hayfield Lot, Golf Course, Gourrier South and Levee South.
You can still buy parking passes online while supplies last.
