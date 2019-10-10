ACTION JACKSON: Exposed sewerage affecting families at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families living at the Serenity Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive say life has not been very serene due to sewerage spewing in front of their doorsteps for more than a month.
“You can’t even come outside and enjoy the air because as soon as you open the front door, that’s all you smell, is sewer, sewer and human feces and whatever else is coming out of there,” a tenant who asked to remain anonymous told WAFB.
The families say they are even more concerned for the kids, especially after one little girl slipped while walking near the sewage.
“it’s almost like you failed your kids because you moved somewhere you thought was livable for you and your family but here it is your kids can’t even come outside and enjoy playing,” said the anonymous tenant.
The families that spoke to us say they pay nearly $700 per month. They want the owners to hold their end of the bargain as well.
“When they leave and go home, they don’t go home to no situation like this, but I guess like I say, we just a paycheck to them. This is not how you treat tenants, this is not how you treat another human being, especially someone with kids that gets up and goes to work every day and pays their bills just as well as you do...it’s not right,” said the anonymous tenant.
Apartment management refused to comment about the sewage, and what they are doing to correct the problem.
