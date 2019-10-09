U.S. Military special forces to fly in Tiger Stadium, deliver game ball this Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Special Operations Command PARA-COMMANDOS will be headed to Tiger Stadium to kick off the LSU vs. Florida football game on Saturday evening with a demonstration of their parachute skills.
A U.S. Army Special Forces soldier will parachute in with the game ball from high above along with two other military jumpers.
The Para-Commandos are the only demonstration team in the U.S. military with members from all branches.
“You can’t have a football game without the ball! It’s an exciting weekend for us since we get to head to Louisiana, demonstrate our military freefall skills, and hand-deliver the game ball right at mid-field,” Team Leader Keith Walter said. “Our team is truly proud to represent Special Operations Command and be a part of a great weekend of LSU sports.”
The Para-Commandos will race towards earth at 120 mph before opening their iconic black and gold canopies during a precision parachute demonstration at the center of the field. They will skydive from more than two miles over Tiger Stadium and land on the field in front of tens of thousands of fans.
The Para-Commandos are comprised of U.S. Special Operations Command personnel headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.
Most are combat veteran special operators from the US Army Special Forces or Rangers, the US Air Force’s Special Tactics Squadrons, US Navy SEALs, or US Marine Corps Special Operations Raiders.
The United States Special Operations Command has about 85,000 Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and DoD civilians assigned to the headquarters, its four components, and seven sub-unified commands.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.