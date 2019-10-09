Two assistant St. Augustine football coaches removed from program

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Two assistant St. Augustine football coaches have been removed from coaching duties, according to a school spokesperson.
This comes one day after head coach Nathaniel Jones was terminated.
The changes come amid a video of coaches and players using the n-word, and other vulgar language during a ‘pre-game’ locker room chant.
Jones was fired by the school after the video surfaced.
Former defensive coordinator Kenneth Dorsey has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the current football season.
St. Augustine released a statement earlier this week saying, “We are shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event and directed toward our student-athletes and opponents. The words and actions of the coach and the players following his lead do not represent the values that St. Augustine has embodied for more than six decades.”
