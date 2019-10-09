See candidates for governor face off in The Finale Debate tonight at 7 p.m. on WAFB

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday night will be the last time voters will be able to hear from all of the candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race on the same stage.
WAFB and Gray Television stations across Louisiana are hosting the final debate Wednesday, Oct. 9. You can watch it live at 7 p.m. on WAFB. Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone will be in attendance.
Viewer-submitted video questions will be asked and answered live.
Greg Meriwether will serve as a panelist. Matt Houston will have full coverage on 9News at 10.
On Friday, President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles to campaign for the two major Republican candidates for governor. Edwards’ campaign responded, saying he was not surprised that the president is supporting members of his own political party.
Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12.
