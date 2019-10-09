Ross Dress for Less to open new store in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ross Dress for Less will open a new store in Gonzales on Oct. 12, according to a release from the retailer company.
The 22,000 square foot store is located at Cornerview Plaza at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 61 and East Cornerview Street.
The store is the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States.
With this new opening, Ross will operate 16 stores in Louisiana and a total of 1,549 locations.
Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2018 revenues of $15.0 billion.
