One of the most-searched Halloween costume ideas in Louisiana is.... cattle?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Google has released a list of the most-searched Halloween costumes by city.
People looking to treat themselves to the perfect Halloween look started the costume hunt last month, according to Google Analytics.
Nationally, "IT" has scared its way to the top of the most-searched Halloween costumes. Witch, Spider-man, clowns, dinosaur, and unicorns helped round out the top 10.
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
In Louisiana, we’re not exactly sure what’s going on in Baton Rouge. The most-searched Halloween costumes in the bayou state by major city are:
- Shreveport - Ghost
- Monroe - Cheerleader
- Alexandria - Toy Story
- Lake Charles - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Lafayette - Shark
- Baton Rouge - Cattle
- New Orleans - Clown
Cattle?
Check out the most-searched Halloween costumes using Google’s Frightgeist interactive map.
