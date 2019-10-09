Metro council approves St. George pension debt measure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved Wednesday, Oct. 9 a proposal that would lay out how St. George would pay its share of the city-parish pension debt.
The proposal would take effect if the effort to incorporate gets approval from voters on Saturday during Election Day. Council members had delayed votes on the item multiple times.
The approved measure would amend the language of the ordinance involving the city-parish retirement system. According to the Board of Trustees of the Employees’ Retirement System for the city-parish, the language change would “address the financial liability for accrued pension debt in those situations where certain geographic areas are excised into a separate municipality” within the parish.
According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the measure came up at the council’s meeting in August but was deferred at the request of St. George organizers, who had concerns about the proposal on the table.
Since then, attorneys for the proposed city and the city-parish retirement system, CPERS, had been meeting and appeared to have come up with a framework both sides can live with, according to the business report’s article.
Earlier Wednesday, St. George organizer Andrew Murrell addressed the Republican Women of Baton Rouge in a last-ditch effort about the proposed incorporation of St. George.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.