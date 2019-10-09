MANNERS OF THE HEART: Baton Rouge elementary school partners with Uganda school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge elementary school has a new partner on the other side of the globe.
On Wednesday, students at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School spent their morning packing up boxes to send to a school in Uganda.
Both classes will be learning the same curriculum from Manners of the Heart. The boxes were full of workbooks, stuffed animals, and hand-written letters.
The idea is to let each class inspire the other.
“It’s something that’s universal,” Christal Aguillard-Sylvain, the elementary school’s principal, said. “It’s something that’s taught everywhere. It’s lessons on respect; it’s lessons on kindness, and the hope id for (students) to see they have more in common than they have that’s different.”
Aguillard-Sylvain had traveled to the Uganda school this past summer. The students at that school are learning English and will be exchanging letters throughout the year.
The classes also hope to communicate with each other through Skype calls.
