Man in critical condition after falling on deck of cruise ship while on honeymoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after falling aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship Tuesday, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a request just after 1 a.m. for a medevac.
The man suffered multiple significant injuries after the fall.
A helicopter rescue crew arrived on scene at 5:45 a.m., hoisted the man, and the ships doctor and transported them to New Orleans University Medical Hospital.
The man and his wife were on their honeymoon. The injured man’s wife tells FOX 8 that her husband had consumed upwards of 10 margaritas.
His wife says he is expected to be OK, but has a very long road ahead of him.
Carnival released a statement saying, “A 23-year-old male guest sailing on Carnival Valor was injured and, after being evaluated by the ship’s medical team, it was determined that he required further evaluation and treatment. He was airlifted off the ship via helicopter and transferred to a shoreside medical facility. We can confirm that the guest did not fall in the water but rather was injured on deck.”
The ship was approximately 65 nautical miles off the coast of Venice, La.
