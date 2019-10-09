LSU’s offensive line looks to keep Burrow ‘clean’ against Florida’s speedy defensive front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year’s LSU offense is fast, but then, there’s Florida fast.
The No. 5-ranked Tigers (5-0, 1-0 SEC) will be facing the most athletic defense they’ve seen in 2019 for their SEC home opener against the No. 7-ranked Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC).
The emphasis at practice inside the indoor facility Monday was on tempo from Joe Burrow to offensive linemen. It was more of the same Tuesday when the team moved outdoors.
Burrow smiled when asked about Saturday’s top 10 SEC matchup and not just because it’s at home and a chance to get redemption from last year’s 27-19 defeat.
“It’s not the same offense," said Burrow. "We’ve put up the most points through five games in SEC history. We have explosive playmakers all over the field. I think the biggest step that we’ve taken is up front. Those guys have been playing their tails for us. They’ve worked really hard in the offseason and it’s going to be a big test for them.”
“Like Coach O says all the time, protection is at a premium," added center Lloyd Cushenberry. "Especially this week. We know what type of defense they have, what type of guys they have on their front seven. And, it’s our job to do our job and keep [No.] 9 clean.”
While the LSU offense averages 54.5 points a game on offense, the Florida defense only gives up 9.5, so something has to give.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game is officially sold out. College GameDay has announced it will be on the LSU campus for the top 10 matchup. It is also homecoming.
