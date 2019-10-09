Benefit concert to help legendary Baton Rouge blues musician Henry Gray now in hospice care

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Legendary Baton Rouge blues musician Henry Gray, 94, is now in hospice care, his family announced on the musician’s Facebook page.
Several of Gray’s fellow blues musicians have planned a benefit concert in his honor. The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Phil Brady’s Bar on Government Street, a venue where Gray has performed countless times throughout the years.
Chris Thomas King, Larry Garner, Kenny Neal, Lil’ Ray Neal and Smokehouse, and Mamie Porter are scheduled to perform. Admission is $10.
Gray, a singer-pianist, was born in Kenner but grew up in East Baton Rouge Parish. He moved to Chicago in 1947 to pursue his blues career.
During his career, Gray performed and recorded with such blues legends as Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, and B.B. King.
Gray moved back to Baton Rouge in 1968 but did not stop playing the blues. He continued to play major events throughout the U.S. and the world including the Chicago Blues Festival, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival.
He also performed at Mick Jagger’s 55th birthday party in Paris.
Gray has remained actively playing music until 2019. His most recent album, entitled “92” was recorded in Maurice, La. in 2017.
All proceeds from the benefit concert at Phil Brady’s Bar will go to Gray.
Phil Brady’s Bar is located at 4848 Government St.
