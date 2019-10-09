La. elementary school partners with Uganda class to deliver care packages, letters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge elementary school has a new partner on the other side of the globe.
Students at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary spent Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning packing up boxes to send to a school in Uganda.
Both classes will be learning the same curriculum from Baton Rouge-based Manners of the Heart.
The boxes are filled with workbooks, stuffed animals, and hand-written letters.
Principal Christal Aguillard-Sylvain says the idea is for each class to inspire the other.
“Something that’s universal, something that’s taught everywhere is lessons on respect, lessons on kindness, lessons on forgiveness. With the hope that they can see that they have more in common than they have that’s different,” she said.
Aguillard-Sylvain traveled to the modest school in rural Uganda over the summer during a mission trip. She quickly connected with Steven Muyimbwa, founder of Bbel Academy in a town called Mityana near Kampala.
The students there learn in English and will be exchanging letters back and forth throughout the year. She also says they hope to be able to Skype each other soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.