Free children’s costume giveaway on Oct. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is right around the corner and for parents still shopping for their little ones, there is a free costume giveaway planned for Saturday, Oct. 12.
Baton Rouge-based 10/31 Consortium will hold its annual Costume Giveaway Day at 12 p.m. at the Goodwood Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. Anyone in need of a child-sized Halloween costume may attend and select a free costume from the inventory available. Supplies are limited.
“We’re like a Halloween version of Toys for Tots,” says Heather Binder, 10/31 Consortium Board Member. “A lot of effort has gone into gathering costume donations and we’re excited to get them into the hands of so many precious children this weekend.”
Halloween costumes are collected from and given to the entire Greater Baton Rouge Area, including Livingston and Ascension Parishes.
“Last year, we collected well over 1,000 costumes and every single costume was given to a child in need,” says the consortium’s founder, Kelley Criscoe Stein. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished.”
For more information on the organization, go to 1031Consortium.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.