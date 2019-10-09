Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old boy in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for a missing 2-year-old boy from Orlando.
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the child, Jenzell Cintron Perez, was last seen on S Conway Rd. in Orlando.
The toddler is described as white, 3 feet and 45 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and last seen wearing a diaper.
FDLE said the boy maybe with a 33-year-old woman named Sugey Perez Diaz, who was last seen wearing dark clothing. Also, they may be in the company of a man wearing dark clothing.
If you spot them, law enforcement said do not approach them and contact police immediately.
The Orlando Police Department can be reached at (321) 235-5300 or 911.
