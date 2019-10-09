Five cats perish in Brownsfield house fire

Pets perished in a Wednesday morning house fire in Brownsfield. (Source: Central Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff | October 9, 2019 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 10:46 AM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters from multiple districts responded to a house fir in Brownsfield, which resulted in the deaths of five cats.

At 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Central Fire Department and Brownsfield Fire District Engine responded to the fire in the 7800 block of Gov Davis Drive.

Baker, District Six and Baton Rouge Fire Departments also assisted at this incident. There were no civilian or fire service injuries, but five cats perished in the blaze.

