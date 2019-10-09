FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When we’ll get our next cool front

The front will usher in the coolest weather of the season thus far, with Saturday sunrise temperatures expected to dip into the upper 50s around Baton Rouge. More importantly, the skies should begin clearing no later than mid-day Saturday with a mild afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70°s. That is just about perfect for October tailgating whether you are up “on the Bluff” or sitting outside of “Death Valley.“ Game-time temperatures for both Southern and LSU will be in the 60s under fair skies.