FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When we’ll get our next cool front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mr. Autumn apparently packed ‘his’ bags and headed back North on Wednesday afternoon. And the First Alert Forecast says Mr. Autumn won’t be back until the weekend.
Thursday morning will start out under partly cloudy skies with patchy fog and daybreak temperatures in the mid to upper 60s around most of the WAFB region. For Thursday afternoon, set rain chances at 20 to 30 percent for the area with daytime highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the low to mid 90s thanks to an added influx of Gulf humidity.
Our two key mid-range forecast models - the GFS and the ‘Euro’ - still can’t agree on the timing for our next ‘cool’ front. The American GFS continues to run faster than the European ECMWF, with the GFS getting just about all of the rain through the Baton Rouge metro area by the midnight hour late Friday. The ‘Euro,’ on the other hand, has the bulk of the rain arriving in the Baton Rouge area around midnight and ending Saturday morning.
The Storm Team still expects these two models to come into a better timing agreement over the next 24 hours or so.
Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms could be a problem for Friday’s Live After Five and for area high school football, especially if their arrival comes more in-line with the current GFS forecast. Yet, regardless of the timing, the Storm Team does not anticipate an active severe weather event. Flooding is not a concern either as rain totals for most neighborhoods will be around as 0.5” or less.
The front will usher in the coolest weather of the season thus far, with Saturday sunrise temperatures expected to dip into the upper 50s around Baton Rouge. More importantly, the skies should begin clearing no later than mid-day Saturday with a mild afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70°s. That is just about perfect for October tailgating whether you are up “on the Bluff” or sitting outside of “Death Valley.“ Game-time temperatures for both Southern and LSU will be in the 60s under fair skies.
Sunday opens up in the 50s for a second day with an afternoon high expected to return to around 80 degrees for the Capital region. Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday and we can’t rule out a spotty shower or two during the afternoon.
Unfortunately, the weekend front will stall in the northern Gulf and begin to retreat northward as a warm front. That is a set-up for unsettled weather for across the WAFB region for Monday into Tuesday with another ‘cool’ front expected to arrive around Wednesday. Plan for scattered rains for all three days with morning lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees and afternoon highs in the 80s. After that, the long-range outlook calls for a mostly-dry Thursday and fair to partly cloudy skies for the following Friday and Saturday, Oct. 17 to 19.
As for the tropics, there are no features in the Gulf, Caribbean or tropical Atlantic that Louisiana residents need to follow.
