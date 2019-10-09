FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, with another front on the way Friday

By Diane Deaton | October 9, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 4:47 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Enjoy another relatively pleasant autumn morning – early temperatures still a bit warmer than normal, starting out dry and in the mid 60°s.

We’ll wind up later today, likewise, warming a tad higher than yesterday mid 80°s, topping out in the upper 80°s; a few clouds this afternoon but no rainfall to mention (perhaps a spotty shower but only a 10% coverage).

Overnight, partly cloudy and slightly higher humidity, a low of 69°; tomorrow, expect a sun/cloud mix – 30% coverage of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – a high Thursday of 88°.

