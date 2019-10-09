DOTD holding public meeting on I-10, I-12 flyover ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is inviting the public to attend a meeting about the proposed construction of a flyover ramp from I-10 W and an exit ramp from I-12 W to College Drive. The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow at the I-10/12 interchange.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott, located at 5500 Hilton Ave.
At the meeting, DOTD will provide info about the projects and get input from residents. Team members will also be available to answer any questions. Comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting or mailed to HNTB Corporation at the following address:
- 10000 Perkins Rowe
- Suite 640
- Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Anyone who requires special assistance at the meeting due to a disability should contact Elizabeth Bauman at 1012collegeflyover@hntb.com or call 225-368-2804 at least five days before the meeting.
The College flyover ramp is part of the larger project, I-10: LA 415 to Essen Lane (on I-10 and I-12) in West and East Baton Rouge parishes.
Click here for more details.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.