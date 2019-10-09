CAUGHT ON CAMERA: School system looks into bus driver filmed speeding down roadway

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Public Schools officials have “spoken with” a driver captured on video racing down a road.
The video, posted to a Facebook account, appears to show a driver following a school bus traveling at accelerated speeds.
“Are you serious right now? 441 [going into] Montpelier! Fire them,” the post reads in part.
School system officials did not identify what specific actions have been taken after the video was posted, but did say they’ve “taken proper procedures.”
It remains unclear which school(s) the bus driver services.
