BREC Outdoor Adventure hosts Great Family Campout 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab a tent and enjoy an evening being active with other families, make a s’more, sleep under the stars and wake up refreshed in a beautiful BREC park!
BREC Outdoor Adventure is hosting the 2019 Great Family Campout on Saturday, October 19 through Sunday, October 20.
It’s happening at Greenwood Community Park.
Food is provided and no camping experience required.
There is a registration fee for the event:
- $35 for a family of five
- $5 for each additional family member
- $5 for a tent rental
CLICK HERE to register. For more information, email outdooradventure@brec.org.
