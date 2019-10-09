Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly trying to meet child for sex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police announced Wednesday that troopers arrested a man for child exploitation charges.
On Oct. 8, investigators from the LSP Special Victims Unit arrested Jeffery Walter Scott Green, 50, of Baton Rouge, after they learned of his participation in child exploitation on a social media app.
He is charged with a count of computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The investigation began earlier in October when investigators began an undercover child exploitation case. Green was identified as having an online conversation with an undercover state trooper, who was posing as a juvenile. According to LSP, Green solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.
On Tuesday afternoon, troopers took Green into custody after he arrived at the meeting location where he agreed to meet the juvenile.
He was then booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.
LSP says the investigation is still active, and there’s no further information available at this time.
