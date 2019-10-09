Action Jackson helps man with wrongfully suspended driver’s license

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kenneth Martin says his trip to the Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) this week did not go as planned after finding out his license was suspended for a DWI he did not commit.
“You think your record is clean and you doing the right thing and then all of a sudden, this comes along and it messes your life up forever, and I don’t want that,” said Martin.
Martin says the clerk directed him to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He says after some back and forth, they eventually found the problem.
“She say, ‘Ain’t your name Kenneth Wesley Martin?’ I said, ‘No ma’am, that’s not me, that’s not me,’” said Martin.
After doing some digging, WAFB found out there was a Kenneth Wesley Martin arrested in Lake Charles for DWI (3rd offense), however, his middle name is different from Kenneth Andre Martin. Martin, who’s also fighting cancer, says the two hour trip to Lake Charles required to save his name and record simply is not fair.
“On top of that, I’m worried about this radiation going on, and now this happened to me. It’s just really stressed out my wife and my family,” said Martin.
A representative with the OMV says Martin’s situation rarely happens, and it may have been because the man who was arrested did not have a driver’s license with him at the time. The representative says they’re working to correct Martin’s record, and that he will not have to go to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to correct the mistake.
